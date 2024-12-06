NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Will Cuylle, NYR (Yahoo: 41%): Cuylle's rookie year was highlighted by 249 hits. The scoring was sparse with only 21 points, though that's not terrible for someone who skated just over 11 minutes a night. Cuylle has continued to frequently lay out opponents, but that

Sean Monahan, CLS (Yahoo: 46%): In case you haven't heard about Monahan's achievements this season on a much improved Columbus attack, this is a reminder to check your league to see if he's still available. He's been the model of consistency with nine points in nine October games, 11 over 13 in November, and two from three so far this month. No. 1 center, first power play (three PPGs), 66 shots, a plus-11, and top-10 in the NHL with 271 faceoff wins. Get Monahan before he's gone.

And then you wake up. Welcome to reality. Sometimes good stuff happens and sometimes it doesn't. Savor the positives, prepare for any potential negatives.

(Rostered rates as of Dec. 6)

Forwards

Sean Monahan, CLS (Yahoo: 46%): In case you haven't heard about Monahan's achievements this season on a much improved Columbus attack, this is a reminder to check your league to see if he's still available. He's been the model of consistency with nine points in nine October games, 11 over 13 in November, and two from three so far this month. No. 1 center, first power play (three PPGs), 66 shots, a plus-11, and top-10 in the NHL with 271 faceoff wins. Get Monahan before he's gone.

Will Cuylle, NYR (Yahoo: 41%): Cuylle's rookie year was highlighted by 249 hits. The scoring was sparse with only 21 points, though that's not terrible for someone who skated just over 11 minutes a night. Cuylle has continued to frequently lay out opponents, but that has been paired with an offensive explosion as he's racked up 20 points – including an 11-in-10 run to close out November. He's mainly participated on the Rangers' third line, though has earned a few cameos in the top-six and hasn't looked out of place. The future is bright for Cuylle, and it's also pretty favorable right now.

Nick Schmaltz, UTA (Yahoo: 22%): Utah started on fire with 16 goals over their first three outings, yet they've since slipped. Clayton Keller represents the franchise's star forward alongside a strong youth core, but people often forget how reliable Schmaltz has been the previous three seasons by combining for 178 points across 205 appearances. He's still a mainstay in all attacking situations at five PPPs and 45 shots while averaging 18:19 – including 3:10 while up a man. The Hockey Club will have an opportunity to boost their goal count the next two weeks with matchups against vulnerable defenses (Avs, Sharks, Flyers, Canucks and Sabres all sitting 20th or lower in GAA), so you may want to consider Schmaltz and some of his teammates.

Ryan Donato, CHI (Yahoo: 15%): The Blackhawks may rank 31st in offense, but it seems the key to fantasy success for any of their forwards is for them to regularly share the ice with Connor Bedard. Just ask Donato, who's been the beneficiary of a partnership with the phenom the last few weeks, and has accumulated four goals, four assists, 49 shots and 22 hits. He's even joined the lead power play, where he's put up three PPPs. Donato adds flexibility in Yahoo! as he's eligible at all three forward positions. With Chicago's recent head coaching change, you may want to see who his linemates are on Saturday before making a decision.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (Yahoo: 15%): If there's anything we've learned from the Kraken since their inception, it's that their lines are fairly fluid and they don't really prioritize between power-play units. And that means just about anyone in their top-nine represents a reasonable waiver addition. There's the "third" group with the duo of Bjorkstrand and Shane Wright, who've combined for 13 points over their last six games. Bjorkstrand is the hotter of the two, riding a seven-game scoring streak where he's added 16 shots and six hits. This follows four straight seasons alternating between offensive outputs in the 40s and 50s – establishing his career-high of 59 last year. Bjorkstrand would need to step up his production if he wants to approach that peak, and this latest upswing may be the push he needs to get there.

Phillip Danault, LA (Yahoo: 6%): Danault always finds his way into this column. Because he's just that consistent and underappreciated, like how he's posted between 47 and 54 points the prior five full seasons while bigger names up front such as Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe earn more publicity. (And don't get me wrong, they fully deserve it.) Danault is currently at two goals, 11 assists, and 215 faceoff wins, yet he's been shut out on the PPPs after registering 29 across the last two campaigns. But someone with a solid history who's being flanked by Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere during five-on-five shouldn't be stuck in single-digits. Give Danault a chance. The worst that can happen is you end up throwing him back.

Fraser Minten, TOR (Yahoo: 4%): The Leafs' forward contingent has been decimated by injuries, though some have recently come back, and a couple could join them in the next week or so. In the meantime, Minten has filled in for Max Domi as the third-line center while earning rave reviews for his effort. And his return hasn't been bad either the last two weeks with four points, 11 shots and 19 hits on 13:56 per contest. The 2022 second-rounder clearly didn't belong in the minors after striking for two goals and two assists during his first two pro outings before the call-up. Domi will probably regain his place down the middle, but Minten at least deserves a big-league roster spot. And even if sent down, he's at least worth a stash in dynasty leagues.

Alexander Wennberg, SJ (Yahoo: 3%): There are eight teams worse than the Sharks when it comes to average goals, so at least they've improved. We've talked about Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund in previous editions, so let's give some love to another forward requiring additional attention. Wennberg first broke out with Columbus, then took his talents to Seattle and a couple other brief stops before settling in San Jose last summer on a two-year deal. And the veteran has been nothing short of a perfect fit within a lineup that's a great mix of ages and skill sets. The stat sheet also tells a positive story as Wennberg has posted 15 points, with six of those coming as a member of the first man-advantage. He's also notched 30 blocks while skating 18:39 a night. If Wennberg was on almost any other organization, he'd be a lock for upward of 20 percent coverage. But there's still this stigma with the Sharks. Be the one to break that misconception and take a flyer on him.

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov, BOS (Yahoo: 21%): You're probably not adding Zadorov for his offensive skills, though he's compiled his three highest single-season point totals the last three years – at 22, 21, and 20 – and is currently at eight, which is on pace for somewhere in the mid-20s. But he's ultimately here due to his proficiency in the more physical areas, namely the 60 PIM and 75 hits he's already registered. Zadorov's fantasy profile is enhanced with around a shot and block per game. And a guaranteed top-four place alongside fellow giant Brandon Carlo should allow him to keep producing stats.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN (Yahoo: 15%): Injuries have significantly affected Spurgeon as he missed almost all of 2023-24 and sat for a two-week stretch in October. In the 17 contests since returning, he's supplied three goals, six assists, 34 shots and 24 blocks on a 20:18 average. Spurgeon's latest boost has him quarterbacking the Wild's top power play, where he delivered a PPA on Saturday. Brock Faber could eventually reclaim his prime placement, but Spurgeon is there now and worthy of more coverage.

Rasmus Ristolainen, PHI (Yahoo: 4%): Ristolainen was once a coveted fantasy commodity for regularly recording solid showings across multiple categories. He hasn't done much in the scoring department since his days with Buffalo, yet he just had a four-game assist streak snapped. Ristolainen has been serviceable overall with 33 shots, 50 hits and 46 blocks while logging more than 22 minutes a night since Oct. 26. The points won't be as plentiful, though the rest of the contributions probably don't fit a D-man who's available in 97 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Tyler Myers, VAN (Yahoo: 2%): Filip Hronek is set to be sidelined for two months after undergoing surgery earlier this week. That left a sizable absence on the right side of the Vancouver blueline considering his 23:36 average and roles on both special-teams units. The job to partner with Quinn Hughes at even-strength has since been handed to Myers, who's seen his ice time increase by three minutes during the last three matchups. He's also participated on the Canucks' backup PP but hasn't managed anything there so far. With added involvement and a spot next to one of the league's premier players, Myers is primed to post decent numbers until Hronek comes back.

Goaltenders

Tristan Jarry, PIT (Yahoo: 14%): This could be one of those suggestions that won't age well. Or it may be the all-time greatest under-the-radar goalie pickup. (Okay, slightly exaggerating there.) Jarry struggled early on before being demoted but is back with the Pens after a solid AHL stint and has started six of eight games while winning the last three – albeit allowing a combined nine goals. Pittsburgh's league-worst GAA (3.78) doesn't necessarily help Jarry's long-term fantasy cause, yet he's clearly back as the No. 1 and should be provided with most of the opportunities barring injury or a significant slump.

Dan Vladar, CGY (Yahoo: 13%): Dustin Wolf has looked solid in his first extended NHL campaign with an 8-4-1 record, 2.60 GAA and .918 save percentage through 13 outings. But Vladar surpassed Wolf in appearances with his 14th on Thursday. There's been a few shaky efforts leading to a .900 SV%, though the 2.74 GAA is decent and he's tied for third in the league with two shutouts – including a 3-0 blanking of the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Wolf is significantly more covered (at 69 percent), so you might as well grab Vladar based on equal workload and comparable stats.



