Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ehlers (foot) is not available for Sunday's home game versus Edmonton, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers returned to the lineup Thursday after a brief two-game absence, but he aggravated his foot injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago. The 29-year-old has produced 24 goals and 63 points across 69 appearances in 2024-25. It's unclear if Ehlers will be available for Winnipeg's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Ducks.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
