Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Not playing Sunday

Ehlers (foot) is not available for Sunday's home game versus Edmonton, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers returned to the lineup Thursday after a brief two-game absence, but he aggravated his foot injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago. The 29-year-old has produced 24 goals and 63 points across 69 appearances in 2024-25. It's unclear if Ehlers will be available for Winnipeg's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Ducks.