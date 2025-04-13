Noah Cates News: Finds twine Sunday

Cates scored a goal and put three shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Cates found the back of the net for Philadelphia's second goal in the latter stages of the second period. With Sunday's tally, the 26-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 36 points and 109 shots on net in 76 appearances this year. Cates is inching closer to a new career high in points as he's just two tallies away from tying his point total of 38 from the 2022-23 season. He's settled into the top-line center role and has averaged north of 17:30 TOI since the calendar flipped to 2025. Cates is a restricted free agent this upcoming summer and if Philadelphia elects to retain him, he should see top-six minutes for the Flyers next season as well.