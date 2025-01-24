NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. The Islanders host Philadelphia, Vegas travels to Dallas, Chicago welcomes Tampa Bay and Winnipeg is home to Utah. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at CHI ($8,100): Vasilevskiy is rebounding nicely this season with a 2.38 GAA and .914 save percentage across 36 starts. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are tied for last in the NHL standings and are only scoring 2.60 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. UTA ($7,900): Hellebuyck gets a huge advantage at home against a Utah side that played on Thursday. He's been outstanding leading the league with 29 wins, a 2.02 GAA and .927 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Josh Doan, UTA at WPG ($4,900): Doan has produced a goal and two assists over seven games since being called up. He's skating on the second line alongside Matias Maccelli and Barrett Hayton and also participates on Utah's first power play.

Noah Cates, PHI at NYI ($4,900): Cates is enjoying a solid campaign with 22 points overall, with 17 of those from his last 20 games. He's centering Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster on the second even-strength unit and also gets to play on Philly's backup man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Flyers

Bo Horvat (C - $6,800), Mathew Barzal (W - $6,700), Anders Lee (W - $6,500)

The Isles' top trio is led by Horvat, who's notched six goals during his last seven outings with 35 points on the year. Barzal missed significant time earlier on, but has registered 13 points from 15 appearances since returning. Lee has reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth consecutive season and ninth time in his career. They'll be facing a Flyers side that will be on the road for a second straight night.

Lightning at Blackhawks

Brayden Point (C - $8,500), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,000), Michael Eyssimont (W - $3,600)

Eyssimont moved up to the second line Tuesday in Montreal, and responded by setting up Guentzel for a goal. Point has tallied 50 points, with 20 of those on the power play. Guentzel has posted 24 goals and 23 assists, including 11 and four while up a man.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at DAL ($6,700): Theodore has been on fire during his current five-game scoring streak with a goal and nine assists - highlighted by four helpers on Monday at St. Louis.

John Marino, UTA at WPG ($3,700): Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) doesn't appear to be returning Friday, so Marino will continue to take on more responsibility after missing the first 42 games. He's a decent salary saver who can direct pucks on net and block some shots.

