Noah Cates News: Pots another goal Thursday

Cates scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Cates has three goals and an assist over his last two games, both against the Penguins. Prior to that, he had gone 11 contests without a point. The Flyers' offense can be streaky, which doesn't help Cates' cause for scoring, but the 26-year-old has generally impressed to make himself a regular in the lineup this season. He's at 13 goals, 13 assists, 78 shots on net, 58 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 56 appearances, showcasing a strong two-way game than in years prior.