Noah Gregor News: Returns to former club

Gregor was traded to San Jose, along with Zack Ostapchuk and a 2025 second-round pick, from Ottawa on Friday in a swap for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and a fourth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gregor was selected by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft and will return to the organization after two years away. In his four seasons with the Sharks, the 26-year-old forward logged 178 games in which he generated 26 goals, 25 assists and 368 shots (7.1 percent shooting). He should see regular minutes with his new, old club.