Senators at Hurricanes Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes

Top up your bankroll with enticing sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code that features a first-bet bonus offer of up to $1,500.

The Ottawa Senators (13-13-2) and the Carolina Hurricanes (18-9-1) meet at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday in the NHL's standalone game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

These two teams met on Nov. 16 in Raleigh, with the Hurricanes coming away with a 4-0 victory as moderate favorites (-165) at most shops while the Under (6.5) cashed.

Spencer Martin turned aside all 24 shots he faced in that 4-0 win, while Anton Forsberg let in three goals on 27 shots. Jordan Martinook opened the scoring at 8:00 of the first period to make it 1-0, and since Ottawa didn't score, Martinook was credited with the game-winning tally.

Sebastian Aho added a power-play goal in the second period, while Jackson Blake notched a goal on the man advantage in the third period. William Carrier deposited one into the empty net as well, as Martinook added a secondary assist on that one for the two-point night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Staal also added a pair of assists for multi-point evenings.

That 4-0 loss for the Sens kicked off a four-game losing streak in regulation from Nov. 16-23, but Ottawa has been able to rebound somewhat. The Senators are 5-2-1 in eight games since Nov. 25, including a 5-1 thrashing of the Ducks as a heavy favorite (-233) last time out Wednesday as the total pushed at most shops. In fact, the total has pushed in back-to-back games for Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark was masterful against the Ducks, kicking 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Noah Gregor opened the scoring, while Drake Batherson had three straight goals from midway through the first until midway through the second for a natural hat trick, including a pair of power-play goals. Brady Tkachuk also struck on the man advantage. Batherson finished with a four-point night, while Tim Stutzle had a pair of assists.

The Hurricanes have won four straight meetings in this series, sweeping the three battles in the 2023-24 season. Carolina has outscored Ottawa 20-6 in the four-game series win streak. The Canes have won four straight meetings in Raleigh as well, outscoring the Sens 16-5, with a pair of 4-0 shutout wins, since Feb. 24, 2023. The last win in Raleigh for the Senators came on Dec. 2, 2021.

However, we can't very well risk more than two times your potential return by playing the moneyline. That's way too much risk, and nowhere near enough reward. There is no value in standalone wagers of, let's say, -175 or higher. Let's roll with the puck line instead, laying the goal and a half.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Senators at Hurricanes

Hurricanes -1.5 (+120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without consulting the latest NHL odds first.

As we take a look at the total, the Under has cashed in seven of the past 10 meetings in this series, with the total going low in the only previous meeting this season. In Raleigh, the Under is 4-1 in the past five battles since Dec. 2, 2021.

The Under is 2-0-2 in the past four games for the Senators, with the team allowing exactly one goal in three of those outings. All three of those starts had Ullmark in between the pipes, and he is projected to start for the Senators on Friday night.

While the Over is 6-2-1 over the past nine games for the Canes, the Under (6.5) cashed last time out Tuesday against the Sharks. A lot of that Over action occurred as Spencer Martin was starting to run out of steam trying to hold it down as a No. 1 netminder while Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen were on the shelf with injuries. Kochetkov is back, and he has provided a steadying force in between the pipes.

NHL Totals Bets for Senators at Hurricanes

Under 6.5 Goals (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Players Props for Senators at Hurricanes

Looking at player props, while we're calling for an Under play, don't think that means a defensive slog. It won't be a low-scoring game, and we could very well get a total of six goals, which still cashes an Under ticket.

Normally when playing Unders, you won't want to also play Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props. However, Drake Batherson has been ridiculous lately, going for five goals with 16 points, including nine points on the man advantage. You can't ignore Batherson for the chance to nearly triple up if he lights the lamp in Raleigh on Friday.

If you're a little more of a conservative bettor, playing Batherson to simply notch one point is not terribly expensive, either.

Drake Batherson Anytime Goal Scorer (+290 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Drake Batherson Over 0.5 Points (-145 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Looking to the home side, Martin Necas has been on a long-term heater, going for 13 goals and 40 points with 17 points on the man advantage over the past 24 games.

Necas isn't as giant of a value as an AGS prop, but he is still a plus-money play. In addition, if you feel Necas could get to two points, he is also worth a roll of the dice at plus-money.