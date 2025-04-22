Noah Hanifin News: Pots goal in loss

Hanifin scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.

The Wild tried to clear the puck, but it ended up on Hanifin's stick, and he scored to get the Golden Knights on the board 12:04 of the second period. This only cut the deficit to 4-1, and a comeback effort never earnestly materialized. Hanifin is off to a strong start in the playoffs with two points, five hits, four blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating over two contests. He'll continue to handle top-four minutes.