Olivier Rodrigue

Olivier Rodrigue News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Rodrigue was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Rodrigue appeared in two games with the Oilers during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.10 GAA and an .862 save percentage. He went 18-16-7 with a 3.12 and an .897 save percentage across 41 AHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. Rodrigue will be Edmonton's third goaltender in the playoffs behind Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Olivier Rodrigue
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
