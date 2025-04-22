Olivier Rodrigue News: Summoned from AHL

Rodrigue was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Rodrigue appeared in two games with the Oilers during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.10 GAA and an .862 save percentage. He went 18-16-7 with a 3.12 and an .897 save percentage across 41 AHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. Rodrigue will be Edmonton's third goaltender in the playoffs behind Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.