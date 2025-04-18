Ondrej Palat News: Good to go Sunday

Palat (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Game 1 in Carolina on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Palat was hurt blocking a shot against Boston on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's season finale against Detroit. The 34-year-old had 15 goals and 13 helpers over 77 regular-season games this season. He is expected to see third line action in the opening round of the playoffs.