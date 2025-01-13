Category Targets: Finding Value in Busy Schedules

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Arvidsson has collected three goals and five assists in the last nine games. He fired 27 shots on target over that span for an 11.1 shooting percentage, indicating his 7.2 shooting percentage is starting to normalize to his career average of 10.8 percent. Arvidsson has always been a high-volume shooter but hasn't been rewarded with many goals this campaign. He's been developing chemistry with Leon Draisaitl , however, giving his fantasy value a much-needed

Norris has been heating up again, registering one goal, one assist, eight shots, 12 hits and two blocks in his last two outings. He had only two goals in nine appearances before his recent success. Norris should benefit from his top-line deployment and spot on the top power-play unit. He sits second on the Senators with 311 faceoff wins and a 54.5 percent success rate. Ottawa has been playing better, and the team has four games scheduled for this week. His category coverage makes him an intriguing short-term pickup during a busy portion of the schedule. Norris will also have plenty of long-term fantasy value if he remains hot offensively.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Josh Norris, C, Senators (33% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Faceoffs

Norris has been heating up again, registering one goal, one assist, eight shots, 12 hits and two blocks in his last two outings. He had only two goals in nine appearances before his recent success. Norris should benefit from his top-line deployment and spot on the top power-play unit. He sits second on the Senators with 311 faceoff wins and a 54.5 percent success rate. Ottawa has been playing better, and the team has four games scheduled for this week. His category coverage makes him an intriguing short-term pickup during a busy portion of the schedule. Norris will also have plenty of long-term fantasy value if he remains hot offensively.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Oilers (18% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Arvidsson has collected three goals and five assists in the last nine games. He fired 27 shots on target over that span for an 11.1 shooting percentage, indicating his 7.2 shooting percentage is starting to normalize to his career average of 10.8 percent. Arvidsson has always been a high-volume shooter but hasn't been rewarded with many goals this campaign. He's been developing chemistry with Leon Draisaitl, however, giving his fantasy value a much-needed shot in the arm leading into a four-game week for Edmonton.

Justin Faulk, D, Blues (18% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Faulk has generated one goal, six assists (two on the power play), 10 shots, two hits and five blocks in his last six appearances. After beginning the 2024-25 campaign with a three-game point streak, he had only five helpers during a 31-game span. After Torey Krug was ruled out for 2024-25 due to an ankle injury, Faulk gained considerable sleeper potential. The 32-year-old Faulk reached the 50-point plateau in 2022-23 but is on pace to barely top the 30-point mark this season. Still, his recent offensive success and category coverage make him a worthwhile selection for fantasy teams ahead of a three-game week for St. Louis.

Jakub Dobes, G, Canadiens (17% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Dobes won his first three NHL starts in 2024-25, stopping 71 of 74 shots for a goals-against average of 0.97, a .959 save percentage and one shutout. The talented rookie has backstopped Montreal to victories over Florida, Colorado and Washington. Dobes has been sharing time between the pipes with Sam Montembeault, and they will probably split starts during Montreal's four-game week. The 23-year-old Dobes is worthy of a short-term addition for fantasy managers seeking goaltending depth.

Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Stars (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Dadonov has five goals on 25 shots and 12 points in his past 12 appearances. He has four multi-point performances in his last nine outings. Dadonov has been productive since being promoted to the top line, and the trio's chemistry could keep the combination intact once Mason Marchment returns to the lineup. Marchment may not play before the end of January after undergoing surgery for fractures in his nose and face. Dadonov has some long-term fantasy appeal if he stays on the first line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, and he has plenty of short-term upside during a four-game week for Dallas.

Leevi Merilainen, G, Senators (3% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Merilainen won back-to-back games over the weekend versus Pittsburgh and Dallas, stopping 53 of 55 shots. He earned the start versus the Stars after posting a 29-save shutout against the Penguins on Saturday. The 22-year-old rookie probably earned additional playing time following Sunday's victory over the red-hot Stars. He has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .913 save percentage through six NHL appearances this season. With Linus Ullmark unavailable because of a back injury, Merilainen could get most of the starts ahead of Anton Forsberg during Ottawa's four-game week.

Reilly Smith, RW, Rangers (3% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Smith has generated one goal, three assists and 11 shots in his last six contests. He has warmed up offensively again after struggling to produce during New York's tailspin from late November through December. He has eight goals on 66 shots and 20 points through 41 games this season. Smith has been playing with Mika Zibanejad, who is riding a six-game point streak. The 33-year-old Smith has plenty of under-the-radar upside during a four-game week for the Rangers.

Morgan Frost, C, Flyers (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks

Frost has compiled five goals on 18 shots and nine points over his last 11 outings. His average ice time increased to nearly 16 minutes in the past two games, and he has two goals and one assist in that period. Frost played between Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett in Saturday's 6-0 win over Anaheim, when the trio combined for two goals and six helpers. The Flyers typically aren't stable with line combinations, but the 25-year-old Frost's fantasy value will get a significant boost if he stays with Konecny throughout the club's four-game week.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Red Wings (1% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks/PP

Gustafsson has accumulated two goals and four assists during Detroit's seven-game winning streak. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists), eight shots and three blocks in that span. Gustafsson hadn't accomplished much in the attacking zone beforehand, earning only five helpers across 27 contests. Whether his newfound production is temporary or the start of a second-half surge is unclear, but the 32-year-old defender has increased his fantasy stock ahead of Detroit's four-game week.

Ondrej Palat, LW, Devils (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Palat has contributed seven goals and four assists in his last 15 appearances despite experiencing a three-game pointless skid during New Jersey's four-game losing streak. He added 25 shots and 26 hits in that time to give him 60 shots and 75 hits through 44 contests this season. Palat has been a good fit on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. The 33-year-old Palat has two goals and one helper over a three-game point spree. He should be rostered in more leagues during a four-game week for the Devils.