Oscar Dansk News: Sent down Friday

Dansk was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday.

Dansk's demotion comes after he's served as backup goalie behind Lukas Dostal while John Gibson (upper body) has been out since his injury last Saturday versus the Bruins. While this doesn't guarantee that Gibson is healthy, if Dansk remains in the minors leading up to Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, it should be assumed that the Ducks will move forward with their usual top-two goalies.