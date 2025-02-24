Owen Beck News: Summoned from minors

Beck was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.

Beck hasn't earned a point in six NHL outings this season while posting six shots on goal, three blocked shots and 13 hits. The 21-year-old forward has 13 goals and 32 points across 47 minor-league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. Beck will be a depth forward for the Canadiens while Michael Pezzetta (lower body) recovers from an injury.