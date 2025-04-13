Fantasy Hockey
Owen Power headshot

Owen Power Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 6:21pm

Power (lower body) will be evaluated when the team returns to Buffalo, but he's expected to be out "a while," according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Sunday.

The Sabres only have two games remaining on their schedule, and considering Ruff's comment, Power's season is likely over. If that's the case, he'll conclude 2024-25 with seven goals and 40 points over 79 appearances. A more substantial update on Power's status should be available after he's evaluated in Buffalo.

