Paul Cotter News: Pots goal Thursday

Cotter scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Cotter has two goals over his last five games, though he's largely been limited to fourth-line duties. The 25-year-old forward centered that trio Thursday with Curtis Lazar (undisclosed) out of action. Cotter is at 15 goals, six helpers, 79 shots on net, 218 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 69 appearances this season.