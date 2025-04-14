Paul Cotter News: Receives two-game suspension

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued a two-game suspension to Cotter on Monday for an illegal check to the head against Adam Pelech (upper body) of the Islanders on Sunday.

Cotter will miss the final two games of the regular season, but he will be eligible to return in Game 1 of the playoffs versus Carolina. The 25-year-old forward has 16 goals, 22 points, 90 shots on net, 245 hits and 52 PIM across 79 appearances this season. Stefan Noesen (rest), Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar or Marc McLaughlin could replace Cotter in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday.