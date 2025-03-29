Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 8:36am

Mrazek (head) hasn't resumed skating, and there's no update on his status, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Saturday.

Mrazek sustained the injury early into Monday's 5-1 win over Utah and will miss his third straight game versus Boston on Saturday. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon will share the goaltending duties until Mrazek receives clearance to play.

Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings
