Petr Mrazek Injury: Remains unavailable

Mrazek (head) hasn't resumed skating, and there's no update on his status, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Saturday.

Mrazek sustained the injury early into Monday's 5-1 win over Utah and will miss his third straight game versus Boston on Saturday. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon will share the goaltending duties until Mrazek receives clearance to play.