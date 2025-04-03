Petr Mrazek Injury: Remains unavailable

Mrazek (head) has to get through a few practices before he returns to the lineup, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Thursday.

Mrazek has been out of the lineup since March 24 after leaving a game against Utah early. An exact timeline for his return remains unclear, but he probably won't be ready for Sunday's home matchup versus Florida. Mrazek has a 12-21-2 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 38 appearances between Detroit and Chicago this season.