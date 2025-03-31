Petr Mrazek Injury: Set to miss additional time

Head coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Mrazek (head) is expected to get back on the ice this week but is still "a ways from returning," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mrazek has missed the last three games due to his head injury, but it's encouraging that he's slated to resume skating this week. Assuming he doesn't face any setbacks upon increasing his activity level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action before the end of the regular season.