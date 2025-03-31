Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek Injury: Set to miss additional time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 10:36am

Head coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Mrazek (head) is expected to get back on the ice this week but is still "a ways from returning," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mrazek has missed the last three games due to his head injury, but it's encouraging that he's slated to resume skating this week. Assuming he doesn't face any setbacks upon increasing his activity level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action before the end of the regular season.

Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
