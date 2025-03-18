Petr Mrazek News: Strong effort in loss

Mrazek made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday.

Mrazek was on fire until well into the third period when the wheels came off a bit. The Caps got the lead at 8:16 of that frame, and they put up three in 7:11. Mrazek is 2-2-0 with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and .901 save percentage in four starts with the Red Wings. He has gotten every start since his arrival in Motown, and Cam Talbot has taken a back seat. Take advantage of Mrazek's opportunity.