Pheonix Copley News: Summoned from AHL
Copley was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.
Copley made one relief appearance for the Kings on Oct. 16 against Toronto, stopping 10 of 12 shots in a 6-2 loss. He posted a 24-17-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 AHL regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Copley will be the third netminder with the Kings in the playoffs behind Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now