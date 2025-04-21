Pheonix Copley News: Summoned from AHL

Copley was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.

Copley made one relief appearance for the Kings on Oct. 16 against Toronto, stopping 10 of 12 shots in a 6-2 loss. He posted a 24-17-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 AHL regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Copley will be the third netminder with the Kings in the playoffs behind Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich.