Philip Broberg Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Broberg won't return to Saturday's tilt against Toronto after sustaining a lower-body injury, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Broberg logged 10:17 of ice time before exiting the game. Going into tonight's action, he was off to a fantastic start with two goals and nine points across 11 appearances in 2024-25. If Broberg ends up being unavailable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, then Scott Perunovich will likely draw back into the lineup.