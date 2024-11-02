Fantasy Hockey
Philip Broberg Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 5:45pm

Broberg won't return to Saturday's tilt against Toronto after sustaining a lower-body injury, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Broberg logged 10:17 of ice time before exiting the game. Going into tonight's action, he was off to a fantastic start with two goals and nine points across 11 appearances in 2024-25. If Broberg ends up being unavailable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, then Scott Perunovich will likely draw back into the lineup.

