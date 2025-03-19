Philipp Grubauer News: Gets no help in loss

Grubauer stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer gave up three goals within the first 4:29 of the contest. The Kraken were able to make an effort on offense with 34 shots on net, but they couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson, handing Grubauer his first loss in three outings since he returned from AHL Coachella Valley. The 33-year-old netminder is down to 7-16-1 with a 3.59 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 24 appearances. Grubauer has been far too inconsistent to be trusted in fantasy, and he's unlikely to see much more than one start a week for the remainder of the campaign. Look for Joey Daccord to draw the start in Saturday's road game versus the Oilers.