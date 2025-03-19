Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has just a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday night, a rather light night. It is a TNT and Max doubleheader, however, as those networks will be busy with NCAA Tournament coverage over the next four days. We'll do an in-depth dive on the two hockey games, putting together a couple of parlay possibilities to use for more NHL betting, or use during March Madness. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, March 19

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Avalanche (41-24-3) and Maple Leafs (40-24-3) meet at Scotiabank Arena on the corner of Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard for a marquee matchup in the early window.

While these teams have nearly identical records, they've taken different paths to get here. Colorado enters this game on a serious roll, picking up 17 out of a possible 18 points in the past nine games, going 8-0-1. The only blemish is a 2-1 shootout loss in Minnesota on March 11, while one of the victories was a 7-4 win over Toronto at Ball Arena on March 8.

The Maple Leafs have been skidding since the NHL trade deadline, going just 2-4-1 with only a single victory in regulation during the span. That win, though, was a convincing 6-2 paddling of the Calgary Flames last time out Monday in the green and white St. Pat's jerseys.

In that March 8 win by the Avs in Denver, Valeri Nichushkin led the offense with a hat trick, making the lids fly with an empty-net goal at 1:54 left in regulation. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of goals in the third period, including a power-play marker, while Jonathan Drouin and Joel Kiviranta also chipped in. Nichushkin also had an assist for the four-point night.

On the Leafs side, Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two goals apiece, but it was not nearly enough support for Anthony Stolarz, who was snowed under for five goals on 32 shots. Mackenzie Blackwood wasn't at his best, allowing the four goals on 21 shots. It truly was a game for the offenses.

Blackwood (24-16-6, 2.50 GAA, .915 SV%, 3 SO) is back from illness, expected to make his first start since March 11, while Joseph Woll (23-12-0, 2.75 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) is likely on the other side after Stolarz was torched by the Avs earlier in the month. Woll has never faced the Avs in his NHL career.

The Avalanche have won the past two visits to Toronto, and they're playing much better hockey lately. Back Colorado as light favorites on the road, and based on the trends lately, we'll go high on the total.

Avalanche ML (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild

The Kraken (30-34-5) make the second stop on a four-game road trip, looking to tame the Wild (38-25-5) at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the second end of the double dip on TNT/Max. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Kraken have started to piece things together lately, winning three of the past four games, including a 6-2 rout of the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday to open the trip successfully behind Joey Daccord. The Kraken have picked up seven out of a possible eight points since last Wednesday, going 3-0-1.

For Seattle, it's been all about the Over lately, too, going 2-1-1 in the past successful four-game run, and 6-2-2 across the previous 10 outings. That includes a 4-3 loss on home ice in the most recent meeting with Minnesota on March 4.

The Wild (+110) won that night as short 'dogs as the Over (5.5) cashed. It was a seesaw battle early on, with Vinnie Hinostroza (PPG) and Adam Larsson exchanging goals in the first period. Jared Spurgeon struck late in the first to give the Wild a 2-1 lead. Frederick Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello added to the lead before Shane Wright posted a power-play goal to slice the advantage in half. Brandon Montour had his 12th of the season late in the second period to close the gap to 4-3, but a scoreless third left things at that exact score.

Daccord was in net for that loss, allowing four goals on 20 shots. Philipp Grubauer (7-15-1, 3.61 GAA, .872 SV%) is expected for this one due to the back-to-back, and that's good news for the Wild.

Filip Gustavsson (26-15-4, 2.57 GAA, .915 SV%, 4 SO) is likely in between the pipes for the home side. He stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced in that win in Seattle, and he is 4-2-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .929 SV% with 1 SO in seven March starts after emerging from the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament break in mediocre form.

Back the home side to get the job done, but despite the fact Gustavsson has been solid lately, Grubauer is very giving. Let's go high on the total.

Wild ML (-160 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-114 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

