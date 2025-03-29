Pius Suter News: Records three assists

Suter delivered three assists, including one on the power-play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Suter has recorded multi-point performances in three games in a row, a stretch in which he's racked up one goal and six helpers. The 28-year-old is having the best season of his career by notching a career-high 41 points across 72 contests, and he's certainly ending the campaign on a strong note, although he's been productive since the end of the 4 Nations. He's notched 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 18 games since the break.