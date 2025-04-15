Robert Thomas Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Thomas (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus Utah.

Thomas was hurt at some point in the second or third period. The Blues were ahead 5-1 when he was ruled out, so there may be a bit of caution involved, since they're playing in their regular-season finale. An update on Thomas' status should be available prior to the start of the postseason, assuming the Blues take care of business and clinch their spot Tuesday. Thomas had two assists in the contest, giving him 81 points in 70 outings in the regular season, his second-best point total in his seven-year career.