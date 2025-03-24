Ryan Donato News: Nets two goals

Donato scored two goals in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Donato recently surpassed the 50-point mark with the two assists he delivered in the 6-2 loss to the Canucks on March 15. Even though he went scoreless in his next three games after that, Donato bounced back Sunday with this two-goal effort -- the fifth time he's scored twice in a game this season, though he has yet to earn a hat trick. Donato is up to 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 2024-25 as he continues to deliver career-best numbers across the board.