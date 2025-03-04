Ryan Greene News: Ready to go pro

Greene expects to make the jump to the professional ranks soon, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Greene returned to Boston University for his junior season, racking up 12 goals and 16 points across 32 games for the Terriers so far. Selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center could sign an entry-level deal as soon as his collegiate campaign wraps up -- though that likely won't be for another few weeks depending on how far the Terriers go in the postseason.