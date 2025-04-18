Ryan Lindgren News: Ready to return

Lindgren (upper body) is set to return for Game 1 of Colorado's first-round series against Dallas on Saturday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Lindgren had four goals, 22 points, 40 PIM, 80 hits and 128 blocks in 72 regular-season outings between the Rangers and Colorado in 2024-25. He missed the final three outings of the regular season due to the injury, but he's projected to begin the playoffs serving on the third pairing alongside Josh Manson, who is returning from an upper-body injury.