Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Nugent-Hopkins (illness) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Sunday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins will miss his third straight game. Edmonton hosts the Kings on Monday before wrapping up the regular season versus San Jose on Wednesday. It's unclear if the 32-year-old forward will play before the beginning of the playoffs. He has amassed 20 goals, 49 points and 160 shots on net across 76 outings this season.