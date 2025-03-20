Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Poehling had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Poehling has just six goals and 13 assists in 56 games this season, but four of those points (two goals, two assists) have come in his last four games. Does that signal a real uptick in production? We doubt it -- he had no points and just eight shots in the 12 games before that. And Poehling's secondary categories are slim. He has 61 blocks and 24 hits, and only 55 shots in 56 games. Avoid him.

Ryan Poehling
Philadelphia Flyers
