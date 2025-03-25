Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pulock logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pulock snapped his eight-game point drought with the helper. Since the Islanders have been at full strength on the blue line, Pulock has taken a slight reduction in role, though he's still a lock to be in the lineup regularly. He's matched his point total from last season (19) while adding 86 shots on net, 77 hits, 138 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 63 contests. The lack of recent offense makes him tough to trust in fantasy.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
