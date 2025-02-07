NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Kent Johnson , CLS (Yahoo: 25%): The Blue Jackets are without Sean Monahan , Kirill Marchenko , and Yegor Chinakhov up front while still waiting for Boone Jenner to make his season debut. A few players have gone on to take on improved roles, with Johnson taking Marchenko's spot on the first line. He's also been on fire the last month, having delivered six goals and eight assists while continuing on the lead PP. Johnson's 20.7 shooting percentage over this stretch may be unsustainable, though it doesn't look as though he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

Nick Schmaltz , UTA (Yahoo: 35%): Schmaltz has sustained a solid run of scoring by notching 12 points in his last 14 games – including six on the power play – with 31 shots while averaging 19:21 (3:26 of that while up a man). He'll be going up against top-10 defenses during back-to-back encounters on Saturday (Canes) and Sunday (Caps), but should still post sufficient stats as a lead player in all attacking situations.

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts Wednesday, which means the NHL will be off for almost two weeks following Sunday's action. With that in mind, eight of the following 14 selections will be from teams playing multiple games before the break.

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts Wednesday, which means the NHL will be off for almost two weeks following Sunday's action. With that in mind, eight of the following 14 selections will be from teams playing multiple games before the break.

(NOTE: No column next week, but we'll be back on the 21st.)

(Rostered rates as of Feb. 7)

Forwards

Nick Schmaltz, UTA (Yahoo: 35%): Schmaltz has sustained a solid run of scoring by notching 12 points in his last 14 games – including six on the power play – with 31 shots while averaging 19:21 (3:26 of that while up a man). He'll be going up against top-10 defenses during back-to-back encounters on Saturday (Canes) and Sunday (Caps), but should still post sufficient stats as a lead player in all attacking situations.

Kent Johnson, CLS (Yahoo: 25%): The Blue Jackets are without Sean Monahan, Kirill Marchenko, and Yegor Chinakhov up front while still waiting for Boone Jenner to make his season debut. A few players have gone on to take on improved roles, with Johnson taking Marchenko's spot on the first line. He's also been on fire the last month, having delivered six goals and eight assists while continuing on the lead PP. Johnson's 20.7 shooting percentage over this stretch may be unsustainable, though it doesn't look as though he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

Ryan Donato, CHI (Yahoo: 10%): Donato has already reached a career-high in points with 32 thanks to a couple prolonged scoring runs. He's currently on one of those upswings, racking up five goals, seven assists, 33 shots and 23 hits through 16 contests. Donato finally tallied his first PPP since Dec. 31 on Wednesday as part of a successful and talented top man-advantage. His profile is further enhanced by skating beside Connor Bedard at even-strength. As long as Donato sticks with the phenom, he at least deserves a look.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG (Yahoo: 10%): I've been meaning to insert Namestnikov into a column, but the timing never seemed to work. All it took was power-play points in three straight games – now at 10 on the year – to get him here. Winnipeg's No. 2 center has gone under-the-radar in most leagues, as his unit is generally overshadowed by the lead line and he's never previously recorded big numbers. But anyone who can supply a goal, seven assists and 16 shots through seven outings is worth adding. Maybe it's time to give Namestnikov a chance.

Ridly Greig, OTT (Yahoo: 9%): If you haven't been watching the Sens of late, you may have missed their 22 goals from five matchups going into Thursday. One of their stars during this offensive outburst has been Greig, who had his five-game scoring streak halted but still managed three PPPs, 12 shots and 10 hits on an average of 18-plus minutes. He's also recently moved up to the top trio with Brady Tkachuk, though that could easily change. If Greig can keep producing, he'll most likely stay in the upper half of the Ottawa depth chart. And that would lead to greater fantasy attention.

Will Smith, SJ (Yahoo: 7%): Despite the early rookie struggles, there was no way the Sharks were ever going to demote Smith. They had shown patience with Macklin Celebrini, which has gone on to pay huge dividends. The same care is being used for Smith, and that's ultimately led to consistent scoring and a regular role. And now that Mikael Granlund is gone, Smith has assumed his place on San Jose's first PP – yet hasn't registered anything there since late November. While the club once again looks ahead to next season, they'll be sure to provide plenty of opportunities the rest of the way for young up-and-comers like Smith.

Reilly Smith, NYR (Yahoo: 4%): Smith's arrival on Broadway has so far earned mixed reviews. There's the 26 points across 52 appearances while usually stationed on the second line and the fact his name has rarely been brought up when discussing what's wrong with the team. Smith may not be directing as many pucks on net as he was for most of his career, but he's broken out of late with five points in six. The veteran has generally been reliable since joining Vegas for their inaugural campaign, so perhaps he can be trusted again on an above-average attack.

Alex Newhook, MON (Yahoo: 1%): To be honest, I just wanted to mention someone on the Habs who's under 50 percent as they've played some exciting hockey and are in action on Saturday and Sunday. Then I noticed that their backup man-advantage has recently been receiving almost as much time as their top group. And wouldn't you know it, Newhook has notched a PPA from two of the last three as part of his mini-run of four points and six hits. If it weren't for a significant injury last year, he could've easily hit the mid-40s in scoring – or maybe even 50. Montreal may not be fighting for Wild Card positioning, yet it still carries a winning record. With pretty much every forward available, Newhook and his teammates will give it their all to try and end the season successfully.

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov, NYI (Yahoo: 35%): The Isles' substantial blueline injuries were covered last week when discussing Tony DeAngelo, and we're going right back to that situation with Romanov. Even before Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock went down, Romanov had been logging significant minutes and his offense was starting to materialize. Since Dec. 21, he's posted 12 points, 31 shots, a plus-11, 31 hits and 50 blocks on 24:07 a night. On that kind of haul and workload facing back-to-back matchups at Winnipeg and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Romanov makes for a great pickup. Just don't expect the scoring to keep flowing.

Owen Power, BUF (Yahoo: 28%): Power is on pace to break his personal-high in points, yet hasn't been the most consistent overall. He did have a four-game assist streak snapped Tuesday where he also contributed 15 shots, five hits and five blocks. The former first-overall selection is still only 22 and should continue to progress in his development while providing enough offense and supplementary stats.

Esa Lindell, DAL (Yahoo: 18%): With Miro Heiskanen sidelined until at least April following knee surgery, opportunities have opened. Thomas Harley is the biggest beneficiary, inheriting the quarterback role on Dallas's top power play. Meanwhile, Lindell has received more ice time, averaging more than 25 minutes across his last three appearances. And if we go back five, he's recorded a goal, two assists, a plus-6 and 15 blocks. Lindell lines up on both special-teams sides and potted a PPG on the backup unit, yet is much more prominent while shorthanded.

Vladislav Gavrikov, LA (Yahoo: 5%): Gavrikov just endured a 16-game offensive drought, which isn't necessarily surprising, as the Kings only found the back of the net 32 times during that stretch. He's got on the scoresheet in the last two while skating on the top even-strength pairing from three alongside the recently returning Drew Doughty, where he's registered seven shots and six blocks on 26:26 per matchup. Getting to play with Doughty should elevate Gavrikov's attacking potential while he maintains his normal fantasy output.

Goaltenders

Cam Talbot, DET (Yahoo: 52%): Detroit may only have one game before the break, but there's no way we're leaving out the NHL's hottest goalie. Talbot's 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage over the last 11 outings may not be exciting, yet he's won 10 of those and just picked up his second shutout of the season on Tuesday in Seattle. The Red Wings have totally transformed since Todd McLellan assumed the head coaching duties, and Talbot has been one of the major beneficiaries. Get him before he's gone.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA (Yahoo: 29%): Vejmelka has rotated with Connor Ingram the last couple weeks while posting a 1.97/.917 line through those four appearances, highlighted by stopping all 26 shots on the road against the Wild. As mentioned earlier with Schmaltz, Utah will be playing on consecutive days at Carolina and Washington. Expect Vejmelka to get the opener behind a back line that's been solid defensively by only allowing 22 goals over the last nine contests.

Players to consider from past columns: Macklin Celebrini, Evgeni Malkin, Pavel Buchnevich, Bryan Rust, JJ Peterka, Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Connor McMichael, Juraj Slafkovsky, Marco Rossi, Dylan Strome, Jonathan Huberdeau, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Brock Nelson, Josh Norris, Adam Fantilli, Logan Cooley, Pavel Dorofeyev, Matthew Knies, Cole Perfetti, JJ Peterka, Pavel Zacha, Matty Beniers, Nino Niederreiter, Troy Terry, Sean Monahan, Patrick Kane, Nazem Kadri, Jamie Benn, Elias Lindholm, William Eklund, Jake Neighbours, Trevor Moore, Dylan Cozens, Stefan Noesen, Connor Zary, Ross Colton, Jonathan Drouin, Marco Kasper, Leo Carlsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Blake Coleman, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Chinakhov, Michael Bunting, Brayden Schenn, Ryan Strome, Anthony Cirelli, Viktor Arvidsson, Dawson Mercer, Dmitri Voronkov, Eeli Tolvanen, Anton Lundell, Yegor Sharangovich, Dylan Holloway, Matthew Coronato, Jake DeBrusk, Teuvo Teravainen, William Karlsson, Shane Pinto, Chandler Stephenson, Jaden Schwartz, Conor Garland, Tyler Toffoli, Quinton Byfield, Mason Marchment, Ryan O'Reilly, Morgan Geekie, Mason McTavish, Jack Roslovic, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pius Suter, Patrik Laine, Bobby McMann, Kaapo Kakko, Barrett Hayton, Alex Killorn, Jack Quinn, Anders Lee, Jiri Kulich, Tyler Bertuzzi, Alex Laferriere, Maxim Tsyplakov, Fabian Zetterlund, Brett Howden, Aliaksei Protas, Scott Laughton, Aaron Ekblad, Neal Pionk, Jackson LaCombe, Luke Hughes, Brandt Clarke, Seth Jones, Filip Hronek, Lane Hutson, Tony DeAngelo, Bowen Byram, Jordan Spence, Travis Sanheim, Cam Fowler, Matt Grzelcyk, Justin Faulk, Mason Lohrei, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Ryker Evans, Samuel Girard, Jake McCabe, Radko Gudas, Erik Gustafsson, Jamie Drysdale, Darren Raddysh, Declan Chisholm, Dante Fabbro, Alex Vlasic, Damon Severson, Ivan Provorov, Ilya Samsonov, Mackenzie Blackwood, Lukas Dostal, Kevin Lankinen, Yaroslav Askarov, Scott Wedgewood, Jake Allen, Tristan Jarry, John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, Jonathan Quick, Leevi Merilainen, Dan Vladar, Connor Ingram, Calvin Pickard, Joel Hofer, Elvis Merzlikins, Joonas Korpisalo, Spencer Knight