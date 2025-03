Carrick (personal) was absent from Monday's practice, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The Rangers recalled Nicolas Aube-Kubel from AHL Hartford on Monday, which suggests that Carrick could miss Tuesday's matchup versus the Kings. The 33-year-old Carrick has six goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net, 129 hits and 54 PIM through 71 outings this season.