NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, January 5

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Jan. 5

There are five games on the National Hockey League (NHL) slate for Sunday, including a matinee Original Six clash on ABC/ESPN+ at 3:00 p.m. ET. We'll focus on that game, and a game from the evening slate to formulate a solid parlay or two. Let's get started.

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks

The Rangers (17-20-1) and Blackhawks (13-24-1) meet in an Original Six clash at United Center in Chicago at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Rangers were on the short end of a 7-4 score on Saturday in the nation's capital, as Jonathan Quick conceded six goals on 27 shots in the loss.

It didn't start poorly, as Chris Kreider scored an unassisted goal at 7:00 of the first period, and the game was tied 1-1 heading to the room after 20 minutes. However, the Caps scored three of the four goals in the second period, including a power-play goal, and the Blueshirts never recovered.

Kreider, Sam Carrick, Filip Chytil and Mika Zibanejad were able the light the lamp, as some of the Rangers who needed to get going were able to score. That's the good news. The bad news is that the Rangers continue to allow goals at an alarming rate. That's five or more goals allowed in four of the past five games, with the over 3-1 in the previous four outings.

For Chicago, it doubled up the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-2 as a moderate underdog (+128) while pushing against the total (6.0) at most shops. That halted a five-game skid as the over is 4-0-2 in the previous six outings.

These teams met in New York on December 9th, with the Blackhawks posting a 2-1 win as a heavy underdog (+207) as the Under (6.0) hit. Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored to back Arvid Soderblom, while Will Cuylle had a short-handed goal for the only marker for the Blueshirts.

The way New York is going, it's hard not to roll the dice on Chicago at plus-money odds. The Blackhawks are playing much better at home, and with Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury, veteran Louis Domingue is expected to come up from Hartford of the AHL to start Sunday. That's another good reason to back the underdogs. Let's go high in this game, too.

Blackhawks ML (+130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.0 Goals (-115 at BetMGM)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins (17-17-6) meet the Hurricanes (23-14-2) at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Pens were on the short end of a 3-2 shootout loss against the Florida Panthers on Friday. Tristan Jarry made 31 saves, while Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell notched power-play goals, but Pittsburgh could only secure one of the two points.

The Hurricanes were blanked 4-0 by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Carolina is now just 2-3-1 across the past six outings, with the under cashing in the past two games thanks to three total goals scored and five allowed.

Dustin Tokarski (2-1-0, 2.35 GAA, .907 save percentage) is expected to start for the Hurricanes with the back-to-back. He allowed two goals on 23 shots in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in his most recent appearance on December 28th as the over (6.0) cashed.

Carolina won the previous two meetings with their Metropolitan Division rivals from the Steel City, winning 4-1 in Pittsburgh on October 18th, and 5-1 in Raleigh on November 7th. The under has cashed in seven straight meetings and nine of the past 10. However, Carolina will cost you more than two times your potential return. Back Pittsburgh as the underdog catching a goal and a half to be on the safe side. I'd go a lot more aggressively on the under as a standalone wager, by the way.

Penguins +1.5 (-135 at BetMGM)

Under 6.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

Let's take a look at the Islanders (14-18-7) and Bruins (20-17-4) matchup at TD Garden.

These teams meet for the second time this season. Boston doubled up the Isles 6-3 at UBS Arena as a slight underdog (+123) as the over (5.5) cashed. In that game, Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha notched two goals apiece, backing Joonas Korpisalo with plenty of support, while Ilya Sorokin was under siege all night. He allowed five goals on 20 shots in the setback.

The B's enter this game on a slide, dropping three in a row, while scoring one goal in two of those three losses, before suffering a 6-4 loss in Toronto on Saturday behind Jeremy Swayman. The under is 3-1 in the past four games and 6-2 in the past eight outings.

For the Isles, they were beaten by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a home-and-home on December 31st and January 2nd, getting outscored 5-2 in the span. The Isles have four total goals in the past three games, too, while allowing three or fewer goals in four in a row. New York has cashed low three in a row. As such, playing the under is the best bet in this matchup.

Under 5.5 Goals (+100 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+2635 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blackhawks ML (+132) vs. Rangers

Over 6.5 Goals (+108) - Blackhawks vs. Rangers

Under 5.5 Goals (+100) - Islanders at Bruins

Under 6.5 Goals (-122) - Penguins at Hurricanes

Penguins +1.5 (-140) at Hurricanes

