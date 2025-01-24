Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Gagner headshot

Sam Gagner News: Inks PTO with AHL Belleville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Gagner signed a PTO with AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Gagner had a tryout with the Hurricanes during training camp, but he was released before the start of the season and was unable to hook up with any other team until Belleville showed interest. The 17-year NHL veteran had five goals and 10 points over 28 games with Edmonton in 2023-24

Sam Gagner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now