Sam Gagner News: Inks PTO with AHL Belleville

Gagner signed a PTO with AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Gagner had a tryout with the Hurricanes during training camp, but he was released before the start of the season and was unable to hook up with any other team until Belleville showed interest. The 17-year NHL veteran had five goals and 10 points over 28 games with Edmonton in 2023-24