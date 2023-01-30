NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Blues vs. Jets

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for January 30: Blues vs. Jets

The St. Louis Blues (23-24-3) wrap up a 3-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets (31-19-1) on Monday night at Canada Life Centre in the NHL's standalone game for the evening.

This is the third of four regular-season meetings between these Central Division rivals. The Jets have won each of the first two meetings in this series, as Connor Hellebuyck helped Winnipeg to a 4-0 win at home on Oct. 24 in the first game, and the Jets earned a 5-2 win in St. Louis on Dec. 8

Thomas Greiss started each of the first two games against the Jets, going 0-2-0 with a 3.55 GAA and .885 SV%. Jordan Binnington (18-17-3, 3.28 GAA, .891 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to make his first start of the season against Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck (23-15-1, 2.46 GAA, .923 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to go for the home side. He has been money in his starts at the Canada Life Centre, going 14-7-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .934 SV% with all three of his season's shutouts on home ice. That includes the first outing against the Blues, a 25-save shutout on Oct. 24.

Morgan Barron, Sam Gagner, Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele were the scorers to back Hellebuyck in that first game, while Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois (x2), Perfetti and Blake Wheeler lit the lamp in the second meeting.

The Blues are just 3-7 in the past 10 games against winning teams, while going 1-4 in the past five games against Western Conference foes, while going 1-5 in the past six when working on a day of rest.

The Jets are just 2-5 in the past seven games overall, but Winnipeg has won 16 of the past 21 games inside the Central Division, while going 20-7 in the past 27 against Western Conference teams, while cashing at a 21-8 clip in the past 29 outings on home ice.

Six of the past seven wins for the Jets have been by two or more goals, so if you like Winnipeg, you should like it on the puck line, too. And on the flip side, the Blues have dropped four straght by two or more goals, with an average margin of 2.8 goals per game.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Blues vs. Jets

Check out BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. NHL fans in Massachusetts will be able to bet on sports this March and can get ahead of the game using the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code.

Jets PL (-1.5, +125 at BetMGM)

The Blues have managed to hit the Over at a 33-16-5 clip in the past 54 games overall, while going 32-15-4 in the past 51 road games. However, the Under is 3-1-2 in the past six games when working on a day of rest, while going 7-1-2 in the past 10 Monday games.

For the Jets, it's all about the Under, going 39-15-3 in the past 57 games overall, while going 23-8-2 in the past 33 home games. The Under is also 9-1 in the past 10 games against Western Conference outings, and 5-0 in the past five against Central Division foes.

NHL Totals Bets for Blues vs. Jets

Under 6 (-110 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Blues vs. Jets

As far as player props are concerns, let's take a look at a handful of options for this Central Division battle.

Winnipeg's Cole Perfetti has scored a goal in each of the first meetings with the Blues, so he is worth a roll of the dice as an anytime goal scorer for the chance to more than triple up.

Cole Perfetti Anytime Goal Scorer (+330 at FanDuel)

Ivan Barbashev of the Blues is averaging a point per game across the past four outings, going for three goals and an assist across the past four contests. At plus-money, he is worth a shot to grab at least one goal or an assist.

NHL fans can get in on the hockey action at FanDuel this season and sign up using the FanDuel promo code for $150 in bonus bets.