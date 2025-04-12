Sam Reinhart News: Sitting out Saturday

Reinhart (rest) will not be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Saturday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It has been another successful season for Reinhart. The 29-year-old has 37 goals and 42 assists, including 29 points on the power play, in 78 contests this season. He should return to the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Jesse Puljujarvi will enter the lineup Saturday in place of Reinhart.