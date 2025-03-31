Fantasy Hockey
Sam Steel

Sam Steel Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Steel will miss out against the Kraken on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Steel is mired in a 14-game goal drought dating back to Feb 28 versus the Kings. During his slump, the 27-year-old forward chipped in just three assists to go with eight shots, nine hits and five blocks while averaging 12:54 of ice time. With Steel out of the lineup, Colin Blackwell will step back into the lineup in a fourth-line role.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
