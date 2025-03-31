Sam Steel Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Steel will miss out against the Kraken on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Steel is mired in a 14-game goal drought dating back to Feb 28 versus the Kings. During his slump, the 27-year-old forward chipped in just three assists to go with eight shots, nine hits and five blocks while averaging 12:54 of ice time. With Steel out of the lineup, Colin Blackwell will step back into the lineup in a fourth-line role.