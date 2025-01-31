NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the NHL schedule Friday. Nashville travels to Buffalo, Dallas hosts Vancouver, Colorado is home to St. Louis and Utah welcomes Columbus.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. CBJ ($8,000): Vejmelka is 11-14-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He has established himself as Utah's No. 1 goaltender. His goals-against-average is down almost a full goal from last season, as the 28-year-old has taken a huge step forward this season. He gave up only two goals on 27 shots against the Blue Jackets in a 6-2 win last season, the last time he faced Columbus.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. VAN ($8,400): Oettinger is 5-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and a .929 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The red-hot netminder is having another great season as he is 25-11-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage, both well ahead of the league average. The Canucks are struggling with internal turmoil, making Oettinger a great play at home.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Adam Fantilli, CBJ at UTA ($5,000): Fantilli has turned the corner in his young NHL career. The third overall pick in 2023, Fantilli moved up to the top line when Sean Monahan suffered a wrist injury on Jan. 7, and has not looked back. He has 15 goals and 29 points in 51 games, including 14 points in his last 13 appearances.

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. VAN ($4,900): Hintz has moved off the top line, hence his low salary, but has still been producing, as the 28-year-old Finn has 20 goals and 12 assists across 46 games this season. Hintz has a goal and four helpers in his last three games, centering Sam Steel and Logan Stankoven.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Blues

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,500), Martin Necas (W -$7,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,200)

The Avalanche rocked the hockey world a week ago when they dealt Mikko Rantanen to Carolina with Necas being the big piece coming back. MacKinnon leads the NHL with 78 points in 52 games, while Necas is tied for 11th overall with 59 points, including four assists in his last two games. Lehkonen moved to the top line at practice Thursday, replacing Jonathan Drouin. Lehkonen has 21 goals and eight assists in 40 games this season.

Utah vs. Blue Jackets

Clayton Keller (W - $6,700), Logan Cooley (C - $5,900), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,300)

Keller saw his seven-game point streak come to an end Wednesday. He had four goals and 13 points during the streak, giving the 26-year-old 18 goals and 36 assists in 49 games. Cooley has excelled in his sophomore season in the NHL with 15 goals and 43 points, one point shy of his rookie season total. Cooley has 16 points on the power play. Schmaltz has points in eight of his last nine appearances, giving him 10 goals and 40 points in 50 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at DAL ($7,500): Hughes is the front-runner for the Norris Trophy as he tries to go back-to-back. Hughes has 14 goals and 58 points in just 46 games, and is ahead of the pace from last season when he had 92 points in 82 contests. Hughes is the top offensive blueliner in the NHL and should be an easy pick Friday in DFS.

Roman Josi, NSH at BUF ($7,700): Josi is pointless in his last two games, but he had a seven-game scoring streak previous to that, tallying twice with eight assists. Josi has nine goals and 35 points in 50 games, well below his performance last season when he struck for 23 goals and 85 points in 82 regular-season games. He has 16 points on the power play this season.

