Samuel Ersson News: Allows five goals in loss

Ersson stopped 25 of 30 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ersson conceded four goals at even strength and one on a Carolina power play. However, the 25-year-old netminder received no help offensively as Philadelphia was shut out. With the loss, Ersson has a 19-13-4 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .886 save percentage. The first half of March has been rough for Ersson with a 1-3-0 record, 19 goals allowed and a .833 save percentage in five appearances. We've seen stronger stretches of play from Philadelphia's top goaltender this season, but he is a risky play in fantasy for the time being. Ersson's next opportunity to guard the crease is Monday against the Lightning.