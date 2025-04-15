Samuel Ersson News: First off at morning skate

Ersson is slated to draw the home start Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Ersson has conceded at least three goals in four consecutive outings, but he's gone 3-1-0 in that span. The Swedish netminder has a 22-16-5 record, 2.98 GAA and .888 save percentage over 46 appearances in 2024-25. The Flyers will be looking to play the role of spoiler Tuesday -- Columbus needs to win its last two games in order to have a chance to make the playoffs.