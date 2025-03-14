Sebastian Aho News: Back in NHL

Aho was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Aho was loaned to the Baby Pens earlier in the day and was quickly called back up by Pittsburgh. The Penguins have six healthy blueliners at this time as Ryan Shea will miss Saturday's tilt against New Jersey, and Aho will likely be their seventh rearguard. Aho has yet to play in the NHL this season and had seven assists in 17 games at the AHL level before his recall.