NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, May 6

NHL Betting Insights: Top Picks and Odds for Today's Games

Sebastian Aho Over 1.5 Points at Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

This may seem like a bit of a long shot here -- hence why it's a Demon play -- but consider the fact that Aho is riding a three-game streak in which he has generated at least two points. Granted, that was against the Devils and not the Capitals, who have been pretty tight defensively in the postseason, allowing just 2.40 goals per game. Still, Aho is red hot right now, so it's hard to fade him, and I prefer this over the Goblin play at over 0.5 points.

Evan Bouchard Under 2.5 Shots at Vegas - 9:30 p.m. ET

Based on a quick look at Edmonton's stats from their first-round series this might seem better suited for an Over play, considering Bouchard generated 22 shots in six games, second only to Connor McDavid. But those numbers are inflated by a nine-shot Game 4 performance by Bouchard. Combine that with the Knights' defense, which is allowing just 25.5 shots per game -- fifth best in the playoffs -- and this looks significantly more like an Under play.

Tomas Hertl Over 0.5 Goals vs Edmonton - 9:30 p.m. ET

While Hertl was blanked in each of the Knights' last two games against Minnesota, he still managed to put a pair of shots on net in each of those contests. He is seeing massive power-play ice time -- 3:51 per game with the man advantage in the playoffs -- so he should have plenty of opportunities to score. And this Edmonton team isn't exactly known for its defensive acumen, allowing four goals per game in the postseason.

