Sebastian Cossa News: Sent back down
Cossa was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Cossa was called up to provide goaltending depth while Cam Talbot was bothered by an undisclosed injury. Talbot was able to back up Alex Lyon and drew into Thursday's game for a relief appearance, which further proves he's healthy enough to play. Therefore, Cossa will head back to the minors, presumably to finish out the campaign with the Griffins.
