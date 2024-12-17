Seth Jones Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day

Jones (foot) is now considered day-to-day but won't play against Washington on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been out of the lineup since Nov. 14 versus the Kraken, a stretch of 14 games on the shelf that appears to be nearing its end. In 17 games this year, the Texas-born defenseman has generated two goals and eight helpers, including five power-play points. Once given the all-clear, Jones should retake his spot with the man advantage in addition to eating up plenty of minutes on the blue line.