Seth Jones Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day
Jones (foot) is now considered day-to-day but won't play against Washington on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been out of the lineup since Nov. 14 versus the Kraken, a stretch of 14 games on the shelf that appears to be nearing its end. In 17 games this year, the Texas-born defenseman has generated two goals and eight helpers, including five power-play points. Once given the all-clear, Jones should retake his spot with the man advantage in addition to eating up plenty of minutes on the blue line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now