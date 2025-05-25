NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Hurricanes vs. Panthers Analysis

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have another game Monday night, as Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final goes down. Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is scheduled for for 8 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game 4: Betting Tips, Odds & Predictions

Strategies for Betting on Game 4: Hurricanes vs Panthers

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have pushed the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink of elimination, and the Cats stand on the precipice of a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

For all of the memes and jokes about the Toronto Maple Leafs, at least they pushed the Cats to seven games before coming apart like a cheap suit. The Carolina Hurricanes look like a suit purchased on Wish or Temu, as it has been ugly.

The Hurricanes showed a little bit of fight early on. While Niko Mikkola notched his second goal of the postseason at 12:07 of the first period, Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes calmed down and kept it just 1-0 into the second period.

After Gustav Forsling took a delay of game penalty for shooting a puck over the glass, the diminutive Logan Stankoven notched a power-play goal to level things 1-1 at 14:51 of the second period. That's how things stayed until the third period, and then the barrage came.

The Hurricanes looked to have steadied the ship, and finally had put up a fight, but things changed in a hurry. Jesper Boqvist took advantage of a turnover, swooping past the blue line, making a nifty move to the right, while sliding one through the five-hole of Kochetkov to make it 2-1 at 1:29 of the third period.

It was the start of an avalanche of goals. Mikkola was back for his second goal of the game, and third of the postseason, with helpers to Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk, and things were starting to get away from the Hurricanes yet again. It got worse.

Aleksander Barkov scored not one, but two goals, at 6:55 and 9:31, and the rout was on. Brad Marchand added to the misery at 10:37, before Seth Jarvis was able to respond with a power-play goal at 11:01 to put a bow on the scoring.

The only people affected by that Jarvis goal were people playing the Under very, very safely on the Alternate Total. Other than that, it will be quickly forgotten.

For all of the good the Hurricanes did in the first 40 minutes, it was washed away in the final 20 minutes. Carolina has extended its NHL record to 15 straight losses in the conference finals round, including seven in a row against Florida just since 2023.

Florida had a 28-to-25 advantage in shots on goal, a 60-to-44 lead in hits, and a 17-to-12 advantage on blocked shots. Carolina did win 55.9 percent of the 59 faceoffs, and it was 2-for-4 on the power play, while Florida was 0-for-4 on the man advantage. The Hurricanes might be able to take something positive from that into Game 4, but it isn't much to build upon.

Getting that fourth and final win in a series is tough, but the Panthers are on home ice, and they've outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 through three games. There is no reason to get away from the Panthers now.

If you're going to bet Florida straight up, it is a better value on the puck line laying the goal and a half. For same-game parlays, especially with several legs, let's go with the Panthers straight up.

We'll also go low on the total, as we 'should' see more defense, physicality and careful play, but so far the Over is 2-1 in this series, with Florida averaging 5.3 goals per game. Can Carolina actually slow them down?

Top NHL Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs Panthers Showdown

As we look to the props, you have to figure Sergei Bobrovsky is going to face a lot of rubber, especially if desperate sets in for the Hurricanes. Over 24.5 (-105) is a strong play for Bob's save total in Game 4.

Bennett has had his foot on the gas, posting three shots on goal (SOG) in Game 3, and he has at least two SOG in seven straight games, averaging 2.9 SOG in that span. Let's go Over 2.5 SOG (-145), as he looks to help his team complete the sweep.

NHL Playoffs Betting Guide: Moneyline, Total, and Prop Bets

Panthers -1.5 (+140 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

Sergei Bobrovsky - Over 24.5 Saves (-105 at BetMGM)

Sam Bennett - Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-145 at BetMGM)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Panthers-only Same-Game Parlay (+200 at BetMGM)

Panthers ML (-180) vs. Hurricanes

Under 7.5 (-475) - Panthers vs. Canes - Alt Total *

Sam Bennett 2+ SOG

First team to score - Panthers

2-Leg NHL Panthers-only Same-Game Parlay (+188 at BetMGM)

Panthers ML (-180) vs. Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-115) - Panthers vs. Canes

10-Leg NHL SOG Parlay (+300 at BetMGM)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay