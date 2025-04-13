Shane Wright News: Sends game to overtime

Wright scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Wright's tally at 9:53 forced overtime after the teams exchanged four goals in a span of 3:09. The 21-year-old center has two goals and an assist over six outings in April. For the season, he's up to 19 goals, 43 points, 91 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-5 rating across 78 appearances. He's blossomed into a reliable two-way center in his first full campaign, though Wright could still benefit from logging a higher shot total.