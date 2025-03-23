Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Considered game-time decision

Gostisbehere (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Ducks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

While head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that he's hopeful Gostisbehere will be able to suit up against Anaheim, the Hurricanes will wait to determine his status until after he goes through warmups. Gostisbehere was unavailable Saturday against the Kings but has been productive recently, racking up three assists, nine blocked shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating over his last two appearances.