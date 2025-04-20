Shea Theodore News: Pockets power-play helper
Theodore notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Theodore has four helpers over his last four games, but this was his first power-play point since before he was hurt at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 29-year-old defenseman still had career highs in points (57) and power-play points (19) over 67 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Theodore will play a big role in the Golden Knights' top four and should be the most productive blueliner on the team in terms of offense.
